Colombia Vice President Ramirez appointed minister of foreign affairs

Colombia's Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez has been appointed as the Andean country's new minister of foreign affairs, President Ivan Duque said on Wednesday, following the resignation of Claudia Blum. Ramirez will maintain her position as vice president while assuming the new role.

"Marta Lucia ... is a woman with a great track record in politics and in the private sector, a woman who has performed roles such as the minister of trade, minister of defense, senator and vice president," Duque said. In her role as minister of foreign affairs, Ramirez will focus on strengthening Colombia's bilateral relations across the world, among other tasks, Duque said.

Blum's resignation late last week followed that of former Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla earlier this month after widespread protests against a now-cancelled tax reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)