Left Menu

Biden to offer budget proposal on May 28

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 05:07 IST
Biden to offer budget proposal on May 28

U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first detailed budget proposal of his term in office on May 28, a day later than originally planned, the White House said on Wednesday.

No reason was given for the delay.

The budget blueprint will cover the fiscal year starting in October. It will be the first exhaustive list of the programs Biden wants to expand or cut - from foreign aid to immigration and policing. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council re...

Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg

A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg currently afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.T...

Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 bln plan to limit Roundup claims

A U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday that Bayer AG include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed 2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer asked U.S. District Judge Vince Ch...

Guatemala detains anti-graft crusaders as U.S. pushes for rule of law

Guatemala on Wednesday dropped a graft charge against a jailed former president and arrested former investigators who built cases against him, hours before a White House meeting to discuss concerns about the rule of law in the Central Ameri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021