Biden to offer budget proposal on May 28

U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil the first detailed budget proposal of his term in office on May 28, a day later than originally planned, the White House said on Wednesday.

No reason was given for the delay.

The budget blueprint will cover the fiscal year starting in October. It will be the first exhaustive list of the programs Biden wants to expand or cut - from foreign aid to immigration and policing. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

