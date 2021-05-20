Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 05:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 05:22 IST
UPDATE 2-Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own. Senators who attended the meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they discussed how infrastructure investment would be paid for.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican effort, announced a counter-proposal of $568 billion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-unveil-568-bln-infrastructure-package-counter-bidens-23-trillion-2021-04-22 in April, far short of Biden's $2.3 trillion plan. A bipartisan group of senators has discussed a package of roughly $1 trillion. "I think they're digesting what we proposed and I think the plan is for them to react to that," Capito said. She said no other meeting with administration officials had been scheduled.

The White House said in a statement it was encouraged by the talks and would follow up with the Republican senators later this week. Biden's administration has said it is willing to work with Republicans but will forge ahead with only Democratic support if necessary. The White House had set a Tuesday deadline for Republicans to offer a new infrastructure plan.

Biden's mammoth infrastructure proposal includes traditional projects to revitalize roads and bridges but would also seek to address climate change and social issues such as care of the elderly. The president said he would pay for the plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations. Republicans have rejected Biden's proposal as too broad and too expensive and instead have sought to reach a bipartisan deal that focuses on roads, bridges, waterways and broadband access.

Democrats have floated a two-track approach that would include a smaller bipartisan package, as well as more sweeping legislation that they could enact without Republican support through a process known as reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council re...

Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg

A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg currently afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.T...

Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 bln plan to limit Roundup claims

A U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday that Bayer AG include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed 2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer asked U.S. District Judge Vince Ch...

Guatemala detains anti-graft crusaders as U.S. pushes for rule of law

Guatemala on Wednesday dropped a graft charge against a jailed former president and arrested former investigators who built cases against him, hours before a White House meeting to discuss concerns about the rule of law in the Central Ameri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021