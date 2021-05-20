Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House Republicans propose $400 billion for highway projects

Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday proposed $400 billion to fund highway, transit and other and surface transportation programs over five years, less than President Joe Biden's proposal. Biden, a Democrat, is seeking $2.3 trillion in infrastructure and jobs funding. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to reauthorize surface transportation funding.

National Guard troops expect to leave U.S. Capitol next week - officials

The Pentagon does not expect another request to extend National Guard troops in Washington who are helping to protect the U.S. Capitol, two officials said on Wednesday, with the current mission for the roughly 2,000 personnel expiring on Sunday. Since the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of the U.S. Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, National Guard troops have been dispatched to the grounds and some fencing had been erected to extend the security perimeter.

U.S. House approves Capitol riot probe opposed by Trump, top Republicans

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to create an independent commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, as a significant number of Republicans defied party leaders' attempts to block it. Over the past two days, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill a bipartisan bill to establish the commission to investigate the violence that left five dead.

Fauci expects COVID-19 vaccines for kids in late-2021, sees need for booster shot

Kids in the United States will likely be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said at an event on Wednesday. The United States earlier this month cleared the way for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE in adolescents aged 12 and above.

U.S. to bring in more migrants forced to wait in Mexico under Trump program

The United States is working to reopen some cases of non-Mexican asylum seekers who were forced to wait in Mexico under the administration of former President Donald Trump, a top U.S. border official said on Wednesday. The move would allow those migrants to enter the United States to pursue their claims for protection and represents the latest step by President Joe Biden to unwind a Trump-era program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

Bodycam footage raises questions about deadly arrest of Black man in Louisiana

Newly published bodycam footage shows Louisiana state troopers punching, dragging and stunning a Black man who died in custody two years ago, raising fresh questions about a case that is already the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Lawyers for the family of Ronald Greene planned to discuss the video at a Wednesday news conference after the Associated Press obtained footage from an officer's body camera and released several clips.

Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York state's attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was "being unfairly attacked and abused." "There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said in a statement, adding that "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution.

U.S. administers 277.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 277,290,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 349,210,095 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 275,535,207 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 18 out of the 346,672,525 doses delivered.

Biden to tap Homendy to head NTSB, White House confirms

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Jennifer Homendy to chair the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Reuters reported the planned nomination on April 22. nL1N2MF3DV] Homendy has served on the board since 2018 and previously was a senior legislative staffer working on transportation issues. The NTSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents in the United States and significant accidents in other modes of transportation. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Monday he will step down on June 30.

Merged probe adds muscle, resources to Trump criminal investigation

By joining forces in a newly combined criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump's finances, the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney have opened new avenues to sharing critical information that could speed indictments in the sprawling investigation. Investigators for both Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been focused on some of the same questions: whether Trump or his representatives committed fraud by improperly manipulating the values on some of the Trump Organization’s signature properties, pushing them up to secure loans from banks, and writing them down to reduce his property taxes.

