New round of arrests announced following US Capitol breach

A woman heard shouting at police to “Bring Nancy Pelosi out'' to be hanged during the attack on the US Capitol is among those charged in a new round of arrests announced Wednesday by federal officials in New York and Pennsylvania.

“They're criminals. They need to hang... Bring her out,” Pauline Bauer of Kane, Pennsylvania is heard shouting on body camera footage, according to a criminal complaint charging her with obstructing Congress and disorderly conduct. In the series of complaints announced Wednesday, Bauer is charged with the most serious counts from among two Pennsylvania residents and five from upstate New York charged with being part of a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who pushed past police officers and broke through windows and doors on Jan 6. More than 400 people have been charged so far in the siege. A witness told authorities that Bauer's husband recently revealed that his wife had entered the Capitol building but said she had not been violent, according to the complaint. The witness said Bauer's increasingly political rhetoric over the past year had been driving business away from the restaurant Bauer runs with her husband. Bauer, who could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of obstruction, represented herself during an online court hearing from what was labeled as an FBI facility in Pittsburgh. Her hair had been dyed a lighter colour than it appeared in pictures submitted as evidence in the charging documents. Wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “Old school patriot” screen-printed on the front alongside a graphic of a coiled snake, Bauer was contentious with the federal judge overseeing the initial appearance, repeating her desire to represent herself instead of answering his questions about whether she had had any legal training or education in the law.

William Blauser, Jr of Ludlow, Pennsylvania also appeared on charges of illegally entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct. Both he and Bauer were released on bond. In New York, John Juran of Williamsville, Traci Sunstrom of Amherst, Michael Sywak of Hamburg and his son William Sywak of Alden were arrested Wednesday on similar charges and scheduled to make initial appearances in federal court in Buffalo. Court documents did not indicate whether they had retained lawyers.

Daniel Warmus of Alden appeared before US District Judge Michael Romer in Buffalo on Tuesday.

