Nepal PM Oli mulling introducing budget through ordinance as his vote of confidence in Parliament remains pending: Report

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, heading a minority government, is mulling introducing the annual budget through an ordinance as his vote of confidence in Parliament remains pending, according to a media report.

The federal budget for the next fiscal year must be presented on May 29. But a Parliament session is yet to be called for presenting the policies and programmes of the government and pre-budget discussions, The Kathmandu Post reported on Wednesday.

Oli was re-appointed prime minister on May 14 as the leader of the largest party–CPN-UML–as per Article 76 (3) of the Constitution and therefore must seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives within 30 days.

The CPN-UML of Prime Minister Oli is the largest party with 121 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives. At present 136 votes are needed to form a majority government.

To win a vote of confidence, Oli will need the support of the Janata Samajbadi Party, the fourth largest party in the lower house.

The trust vote will take place in the House at a time when the country is facing the worst health crisis. Nepal reported 246 new COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 5,657.

The total coronavirus tally stands at 480,418 with 8,064 new cases.

But as Oli is yet to win a vote of confidence, it is unclear how the annual budget of the government’s income and expenditure will be presented, the report said.

According to sources, if Prime Minister Oli is able to garner support from the Janata Samajbadi Party, he will summon the House session and present the budget and also seek a vote of confidence; if not the budget will come through an ordinance.

“We will bring the budget first and summon the House later to seek a vote of confidence or we can seek a vote of confidence before that too,” Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali told the Post.

A Cabinet meeting on Monday was expected to call the budget session of the House but the decision was not made although the matter was discussed in the Cabinet, a minister said after the meeting.

“I am going to seek a vote of confidence soon so that I am planning to call the House session soon,” Oli said at the Cabinet meeting, the newspaper quoted a minister who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Oli believes that if he again fails the floor test, Parliament cannot give another government under Article 76 (5), so there is no option besides bringing the budget through an ordinance.

The Oli administration has a history of introducing controversial ordinances despite there being a functioning Parliament.

In April last year, he introduced an ordinance, only to be withdrawn later after widespread Opposition to it, which would have made it easier for political parties to split. On May 10, Oli had lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives after he could secure only 93 votes as a section of his party did not attend the vote.

There has been a rapprochement between Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal since the vote.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

Oli's move to dissolve the House sparked protests from a large section of the NCP led by his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

In February, the apex court reinstated the dissolved House, in a setback to Oli who was preparing for snap polls.

