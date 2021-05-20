Left Menu

Vijayan, minister-designates pay floral tribute at martyrs column

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:21 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Ahead of the swearing-in of the LDF government, Kerala Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan and minister-designates on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, a working-class movement that occurred here during the 1940s.

Vijayan first visited the memorial at Vayalar here and placed a wreath at the martyrs' column amidst slogans raised by party workers.

Later, other minister-designates, Speaker-designate M B Rajesh, and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan also paid floral tributes there.

They also visited the memorial at Valiyachudukadu, a burial ground in this coastal district where the martyrs were laid to rest and paid homage before proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram for the swearing-in ceremony.

Because of the COVID-19 situation, only very few leaders and party workers were permitted at the martyr's column and its premises in the morning.

It has been a years-long practice for the Communist ministers to pay floral tribute at the martyrs' column here before the swearing-in of the Left government.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the central stadium here at 3.30 PM in adherence to COVID protocols.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The memorials were built in memory of Communists killed during their uprising against the 'misrule' of Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer, the prime minister of the erstwhile Princely state of Travancore in 1946.

The movement, started under the leadership of the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI), is named after two of the places involved--Punnapra and Vayalar--two villages in the Alappuzha district.

According to the Left party, hundreds of its workers were massacred by the royal force with the support of the British rulers at Punnapra Vayalar.

