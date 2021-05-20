BJP leader Anil Kumar dies of liver disease in UP

BJP leader and former MLA Anil Kumar died at a Varanasi hospital after suffering from a liver ailment, family sources said here on Thursday.

He was 59.

According to the family sources, the former MLA died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Varanasi. He was suffering from a liver ailment. Resident of Gurgujpur (Sanvara) of the Rasra region of the district, Kumar was elected as MLA from the Rasra seat in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

