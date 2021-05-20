Left Menu

Kremlin says Russia-U.S. talks a 'positive signal' for Putin-Biden summit

The Kremlin said on Thursday that what is called constructive talks between Moscow's and Washington's top diplomats were a "positive signal" for holding a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. Peskov said Moscow would analyze the talks before Putin made any decision on meeting Biden.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:22 IST
US President Joe Biden (l) and Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Thursday that what is called constructive talks between Moscow's and Washington's top diplomats were a "positive signal" for holding a potential summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Iceland on Wednesday. Both stressed their countries have serious differences, but can still find ways to work together.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks between Lavrov and Blinken would help Moscow decide on the possibility of holding a summit. Peskov said Moscow would analyze the talks before Putin made any decision on meeting Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

