Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:23 IST
(corrects age in 2nd para) Thiruvananthapuram, May 20 (PTI): CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 77-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium here, which was held completely in adherence with the COVID protocol.

It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.

Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremony in view of the pandemic.PTI LGK BN BALA BN BALA

