Pahadia death: Rajasthan govt announces one-day state mourning

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced one-day mourning in honour of former chief minister Jagannath Pahadia who died last night.

All government offices will remain closed during this period, it said in a statement.

The state cabinet also condoled Pahadia's demise.

At a meeting, the council of ministers paid homage to the former chief minister by observing a two-minute silence and passed a resolution condoling his death.

''State government expresses deep condolences on the sad demise of Jagannath Pahadia, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and former Governor of Bihar and Haryana,'' the resolution stated.

He made a significant and unforgettable contribution to the upliftment and welfare of scheduled castes and tribes, backward classes and the deprived sections of society, it said.

Pahadia, a veteran Congress leader, died late on Wednesday at a Gurgaon hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 89.

Born in Bhusawar in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, Pahadia completed his MA and LLB from University of Rajasthan.

He was a member of Lok Sabha from 1957 to 1962, 1967 to 1971, 1971 to 1977, and 1980 and of Rajya Sabha from 1965 to 1966 and 1966 to 1967. He also served as a Union minister of state.

He was a member of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha from 1980 to 1985, 1985 to 1990, 1990 to 1992 and 2003 to 2008.

Pahadia was the chief minister of Rajasthan from June 6, 1980 to July 14, 1981. He served as the governor of Bihar from March 3, 1989 to February 2, 1990 and the governor of Haryana from July 27, 2009 to July 2014.

He was also the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1988-89.

