PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM for second term

PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM for second termPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday on taking oath for a second term.
Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to its second consecutive spell in power in the recent Assembly polls, was sworn-in as the chief minister of Kerala for the second successive term on Thursday.
''Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office,'' Modi sain in a tweet.
