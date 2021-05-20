Left Menu

Cong leader files complaint against Udupi MP

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:10 IST
Cong leader files complaint against Udupi MP

Congress leader and formerMLC Ivan DSouza on Thursday filed a complaint against Udupi- Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje for making a false statement that leaders of the Christian community are advising believers not to take the vaccine against Covid-19.

DSouza said Karandlajes comment was a black spot on the democratic system in the country as she has accused the Christian community of being anti-national.

''The MP is trying to divide the society on the basis of religion and caste in order to safeguard her political interests and should be arrested immediately,'' he said.

The complaint was filed with the city police commissioner and police inspector at Pandeshwar.

At a press conference at Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, Karandlaje had reportedly said people are being advised in churches in the Malnad region not to receive the Covid vaccine.

She also said Catholics are not to be faulted on the matter, but Christian denominations like Pentecost are 'misleading' people and action should be taken against them.

PTI MVG APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Right decision: Williamson on IPL's COVID-forced suspension

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged that clearly there were some breaches in the IPLs bio-bubble and suspending the league was the right decision given Indias heartbreaking COVID-19 crisis.The IPL was indefinitely postponed...

China's ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down

Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance Ltd co-founder billionaire Zhang Yiming on Thursday announced that he will step down as CEO, in a surprise move that signalled a major leadership shake-up at the technology firm which created the popular short...

Chhattisgarh: Five district collectors attend PM's COVID-19 review meet

Collectors of five districts of Chhattisgarh attended the review meeting on the COVID-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Thursday, an official said.State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and seni...

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021