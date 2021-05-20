Cong leader files complaint against Udupi MP

Congress leader and formerMLC Ivan DSouza on Thursday filed a complaint against Udupi- Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje for making a false statement that leaders of the Christian community are advising believers not to take the vaccine against Covid-19.

DSouza said Karandlajes comment was a black spot on the democratic system in the country as she has accused the Christian community of being anti-national.

''The MP is trying to divide the society on the basis of religion and caste in order to safeguard her political interests and should be arrested immediately,'' he said.

The complaint was filed with the city police commissioner and police inspector at Pandeshwar.

At a press conference at Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, Karandlaje had reportedly said people are being advised in churches in the Malnad region not to receive the Covid vaccine.

She also said Catholics are not to be faulted on the matter, but Christian denominations like Pentecost are 'misleading' people and action should be taken against them.

