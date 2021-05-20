Left Menu

COVID: AAP asks Punjab govt to convene special Assembly session or call all-party meeting

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:38 IST
The Opposition AAP on Thursday slammed the Punjab government for poor health services and pressed the state government to convene a special assembly session or call an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann also alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was ''busy in saving his chair'' instead of extending help to people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing the media here, the MP from Sangrur accused the Punjab government of being ''completely absent'' from the ground and leaving people to fend for themselves during COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief asked Singh to convene a special session of the Assembly or call an all-party meeting in the wake of surge in infections and fatalities.

''Instead of fighting for chair, they should have stood with the people who voted them to power at the time of crisis. It is shameful that people have been left to fend for themselves. Captain Sahib (Amarinder) is trying to save his chair,'' said Mann, apparently referring to ''infighting'' in the ruling party.

Mann alleged that people were suffering as they were unable to get essential medicines, medical oxygen and vaccines.

''There was no proper facility at government dispensaries in rural areas,'' claimed Mann.

''People need oxygen and medicines,'' he said while hitting out at some private hospitals which are overcharging COVID patients.

''Several private hospitals are looting patients while people have no confidence in going to government hospitals,'' he further claimed.

He also took a dig at Singh's statement that a special grant of Rs 10 lakh would be given to every village which achieves 100 per cent vaccination target.

Mann said, ''How villagers will be vaccinated when there was no vaccine available.'' He said the AAP government in Delhi had announced Rs 50,000 compensation for the family of a person who died of COVID-19 and Rs 2,500 monthly pension for children who lost both parents due to the virus.

''Why is the Punjab government not doing it? Everyday fatalities are rising in the state,'' he said.

