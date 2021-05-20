Left Menu

Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as CM of Kerala for 2nd time;20 ministers inducted in cabinet

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:42 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as CM of Kerala for 2nd time;20 ministers inducted in cabinet

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, on Thursday took oath as Chief Minister of Kerala for the second time along with 20 ministers.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 77-year-old Vijayan and ministers in a low-key function at the Central Stadium here, which was held completely in accordance with the COVID protocol.

Congratulating Vijayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:''Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office,'' It is the Marxist veteran's second stint in the top office.

While 15 ministers including the chief minister took oath in the name of the Indian Constitution, five took it in the name of God.

Representative of the Indian National League in the CPI(M)-led ministry, Ahamed Devarkovil, took oath in the name of Allah.

The ceremony began after the Governor reached the venue at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.50 pm.

Opposition Congress-UDF leaders skipped the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Ahead of the swearing-in, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala telephoned Vijayan to congratulate him over the formation of the new ministry.

He informed Vijayan that the UDF representatives will watch the ceremony virtually in view of the spread of coronavirus.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants at the function in view of the pandemic.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior party politburo members, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and leaders of various religious and caste organisations attended the function.

Besides LDF workers, family members of MLAs also watched the function on TV considering the court directive that the ceremony can be viewed from the residence of the respective MLAs.

An online musical fete featuring 54 singers, chronicling Kerala's achievements during the rule of various Left governments in the state since its formation, greeted the dignitaries at the venue.

Noted singers including K J Yesudas, Hariharan, Sankar Mahadevan, Amjad Ali Khan, P Jayachandran, K S Chitra, Sujatha, and M G Sreekumar, besides music composer A R Rahman and actor Mohan Lal participated in the programme titled 'Nava Kerala Githanjali.' PTI LGK TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Right decision: Williamson on IPL's COVID-forced suspension

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged that clearly there were some breaches in the IPLs bio-bubble and suspending the league was the right decision given Indias heartbreaking COVID-19 crisis.The IPL was indefinitely postponed...

China's ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down

Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance Ltd co-founder billionaire Zhang Yiming on Thursday announced that he will step down as CEO, in a surprise move that signalled a major leadership shake-up at the technology firm which created the popular short...

Chhattisgarh: Five district collectors attend PM's COVID-19 review meet

Collectors of five districts of Chhattisgarh attended the review meeting on the COVID-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Thursday, an official said.State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and seni...

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021