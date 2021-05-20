Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev lauds TN govt move to upload online info on temples

Terming it a ''historic step'' in the right direction, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday praised the Tamil Nadu government for its decision to upload online records related to temple assets, administration and personnel.

''Congratulations to the HR&CE Dept & Govt of Tamil Nadu on taking a historic step in the right direction.

We appreciate your swift action, responding to citizens call. Transparency is the first step towards good governance.

Best Wishes,'' a release from ISHA said here.

His statement comes after the state HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu directed officials concerned to make public all information about temple assets, administration and other related work and activities.

Earlier this year, Sadhguru launched the #FreeTNTemples campaign and has urged the state government to authorise third party audits to determine the quality of temple management as well as establish unambiguous data about temple properties, rents, administrative policies, day-to-day rituals and personnel appointment.

