PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:33 IST
Nadda to inaugurate COVID help desks
New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will on Friday inaugurate COVID-19 help desks at 824 community centres across the country, party MP and its ''Kisan Morcha'' president Rajkumar Chahar said.

The help desks have been established by the party's farmers' wing as part of its efforts to help the needy during the pandemic, he said.

The BJP has been running ''Sewa hi Sangathan'' (organisation for service), and ''Mera booth corona-mukt'' (my booth is free of corona) programmes.

Other senior leaders of the party will also attend the programme to inaugurate these help desks virtually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

