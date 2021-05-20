Nadda to inaugurate COVID help desks
- Country:
- India
New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will on Friday inaugurate COVID-19 help desks at 824 community centres across the country, party MP and its ''Kisan Morcha'' president Rajkumar Chahar said.
The help desks have been established by the party's farmers' wing as part of its efforts to help the needy during the pandemic, he said.
The BJP has been running ''Sewa hi Sangathan'' (organisation for service), and ''Mera booth corona-mukt'' (my booth is free of corona) programmes.
Other senior leaders of the party will also attend the programme to inaugurate these help desks virtually.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Rajkumar Chahar
- Sangathan
- Mera
- J P Nadda
- Kisan Morcha'
ALSO READ
New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.
India and EU to build joint infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa -New Delhi
Migrate World Expands in India; Opens Offices in New Delhi and Mumbai
Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision on Kashmir: Imran
SBI's New Delhi Main Branch opens over 13,000 FCRA accounts