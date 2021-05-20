Left Menu

Ethiopia delays election again to June 21 - vote board

The vote was moved to June 5, but last week the National Electoral Board (NEBE) said it would be postponed again, citing delays to the opening of polling stations and lags in voter registration. NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Shimelis announced the new date at a news conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia has delayed its parliamentary election by more than two weeks to June 21, organisers said on Thursday, the second time the vote has been postponed.

The vote was originally scheduled for August 2020, but that date was scrapped as the coronavirus spread. Since then conflict has erupted in the northern region of Tigray, which will not take part in voting, and in other areas. The vote was moved to June 5, but last week the National Electoral Board (NEBE) said it would be postponed again, citing delays to the opening of polling stations and lags in voter registration.

NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Shimelis announced the new date at a news conference in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

