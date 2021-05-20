Cong leader files complaint against Udupi MP for false statement against Christian community

Congress leader and former MLC Ivan D'Souza on Thursday filed a complaint against Udupi- Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje for making a false statement that leaders of the Christian community are advising believers not to take the vaccine against COVID-19.

Her reported statement was condemned by the Mangaluru diocese, Catholic Sabha Udupi and Malankara Orthodox church.

Advertisement

D'Souza said Karandlaje's comment was a black spot on the democratic system in the country as she has accused the Christian community of being anti-national.

''The MP is trying to divide the society on the basis of religion and caste in order to safeguard her political interests and should be arrested immediately,'' he said.

The complaint was filed with the city police commissioner and police inspector at Pandeshwar.

At a press conference at Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, Karandlaje had reportedly said people are being advised in churches in Malnad region not to receive the Covid vaccines.

She also said Catholics are not to be faulted on the matter, but Christian denominations like Pentecost are 'misleading' people and action should be taken against them.

The Mangaluru diocese, in statement, termed the MPs statement as false and painful.

It said The Christian community is serving society at various levels during the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic by creating awareness in churches.

''The public is being informed about the vaccination and vaccination programmes are being organised in church premises right from the beginning.

Bishops, priests and other Christian leaders are leading from front by getting vaccinated themselves,'' the statement from diocese PRO Roy Castelino said.

Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh president Mary DSouza, in a statement, also condemned Karandlajes remarks She said the Christian community is silently serving society under the leadership of Catholic Sabha through the Covid warriors in all the churches of Udupi district.

She asked Karandlaje to desist from ''attempts to malign the Christian community just for publicity and propaganda.'' Brahmavar diocesan council member Fr Lawrence DSouza of the Malankara orthodox Syrian church also strongly condemned the MPs false and malicious statement on Christian communitys attitude towards vaccination.

The community, along with all other Christian churches and denominations, has been working on a war footing since the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year, adhering to all government regulations, spreading awareness and implementing measures to control the pandemic, he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)