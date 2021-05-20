Jakhar urges Cong workers to beware of leaders looking for 'opportunities' in crisis situation

Amid infighting in Congress' Punjab unit, its president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday cautioned party workers against a ''few leaders'' who were always trying to seek ''opportunities'' in a crisis situation. Jakhar's warning came on a day former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been targeting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, asked party MLAs and workers to go to Delhi and ''speak the truth of Punjab'' to the central party leadership. Jakhar told disgruntled leaders that the party high command was seized of the matter and was working to sort out issues in an amicable manner.

A group of ruling party leaders, including ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi, MLA Pargat Singh and MP Partap Singh Bajwa, had held meetings to exert pressure on the chief minister for early action against the perpetrators of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents in 2015.

The crisis in the state unit had deepened after Pargat Singh accused Sandeep Sandhu, the political advisor to the Punjab chief minister, of threatening him and the state women panel raked up an alleged harassment case against Charanjit Singh Channi.

Harish Rawat, the party incharge of Punjab affairs, is understood to have talked to Bajwa and Pargat Singh to diffuse tension.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been critical of the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

''At present the biggest challenge before us is to save the people from the wrath of COVID pandemic,'' Jakhar said, adding that any attempt to divert attention from this core issue could not be termed as public interest.

He said justice will be ensured in the sacrilege and police firing cases.

In such a challenging time, the behaviour of a few leaders trying to further their own agenda cannot be justified in any way, he said.

Jakhar cautioned party workers against the leaders who were trying to seek accolades by giving an ultimatum to the government and said that the party high command was monitoring their actions.

He said that instead of using their position to consolidate and strengthen the party these self-styled leaders were creating fissures among the party cadre to further their not-so-hidden agenda.

''All workers should be careful of designs of such leaders who are pursuing their own goals instead of fighting the real issue of Punjab, i.e. COVID,'' he added.

''Still if some senior leaders are perturbed, the party high command is working to sort out the issues in an amicable manner. The high command is seized of the entire matter and is working to resolve it soon.

''At present there should be no misunderstanding, and attention should not be diverted from battling COVID as we are accountable to millions of people. They expect us to control the surge in cases effectively,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Thursday asked party legislators to meet the party high command in Delhi.

''In 2019, I began and ended my election campaign in Punjab seeking justice for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji and punishing the culprits and the ONE shielding them... Now, Our MLAs and party workers must go to Delhi and speak the truth of Punjab to our high command, as I regularly do,'' he said in a tweet.

