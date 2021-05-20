Debabrata Saikia elected Congress legislature party leader in Assam
Congress MLAs of Assam on Thursday unanimously elected Debabrata Saikia as the leader of the legislature party for the new Assembly.
Saikia was the Leader of the Opposition as well as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the last assembly.
In a letter to the Assam assembly Speaker, state Congress president Ripun Bora said that former minister Rakibul Hussain was elected as the deputy leader of the CLP.
Wajed Ali Choudhury was elected as the chief whip, while Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha will be his deputy, the letter added.
The secretary of the CLP will be Rupjyoti Kurmi while the spokespersons post will be held by Susanta Borgohain.
Rekibuddin Ahmed will function as the treasurer of the CLP, Bora said.
The Congress won 29 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.
