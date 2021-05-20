Left Menu

Vendetta politics at play, justice will be served in Narada case: Bengal CM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:27 IST
Vendetta politics at play, justice will be served in Narada case: Bengal CM
  • Country:
  • India

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said ''vendetta politics'' was at play amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, days after state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI in connection with the probe into Narada sting operation.

The TMC supremo also said that she has full faith in the country's judiciary, and was absolutely certain that justice will be served in the case.

''I am not willing to talk about the matter as it is sub-judice. But the manner in which they have been treated is not correct. This is nothing but political vendetta at play.

As a political leader, Firhad Hakim has worked hard to ease woes of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''He is the person who participated in the vaccine trial, without thinking about the risk associated with it,'' she said at the secretariat on Thursday.

The sting operation, purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV in 2014, had caught on camera people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

Banerjee further said, ''I am sure that justice will be meted out to them. As Firhad could not undertake necessary work for the last couple of days, I need to check whether bodies (of COVID-19 victims) were being cleared or not.'' Later, while returning from the secretariat, Banerjee paid a visit to Hakim's Chelta residence.

She interacted with Hakim's doctor-daughter Shabba Hakim, who had met the minister two days ago at the Presidency correctional home here.

Banerjee had on Monday rushed to the CBI office here, shortly after the central agency made the arrests.

The CM, who stayed put at the CBI's Nizam Palace office for around six hours, had dared the agency's sleuths to arrest her when told to leave the premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021