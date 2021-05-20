Celebrities getting vaccinated with Aaditya's blessings: BJP

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Thursday alleged that Bollywood actors and celebrities are getting vaccinated against coronavirus `without any hassles' with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's help.

Thackeray, the son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, did not respond to a message seeking his reaction. But his party, Shiv Sena, which controls the Mumbai civic body, denied the allegation.

''With the blessings of state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, many top professionals, actors and their associates are getting vaccinated hassle-free. These people are getting the vaccine on the pretext of being corona warriors,'' Bhatkhalkar said.

If this did not stop, a complaint will be filed with the state health minister, the BJP legislator from Mumbai said.

`Corona warriors' or those in the frontline of battle against the virus get vaccinated on priority.

Bhatkhalkar also alleged that vaccination for the 18- 44 age group has been suspended and the Mumbai civic body BMC's inoculation drive is now a ''complete mess.'' When asked for comment, Manisha Kayande, a Sena spokesperson, said the allegations were baseless.

''No celebrity is getting any special treatment. All citizens are trying their best to get vaccinated and are registering for it,'' she said.

