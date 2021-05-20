Left Menu

France on Northern Ireland protocol: flexibility, perhaps, but it stays

"It would be stupefying and I can't believe that the statements we've heard here or there commit the highest British authorities." Preserving the delicate peace without allowing the United Kingdom a back door into the EU's single market via the Irish border was one of the most difficult issues of nearly four years of tortuous talks on the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he hoped there would be progress as soon as possible.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 23:15 IST
France on Northern Ireland protocol: flexibility, perhaps, but it stays

France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit at the end of last year, checks were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had promised there would be unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, unilaterally extended a grace period on certain checks to minimise supply disruption, a move Brussels has said breached the Brexit divorce deal. "This protocol must be wholly respected. This is what we expect from the United Kingdom," Clement Beaune, France's junior minister for European Affairs, said during a trip to Ireland.

"That does not mean there cannot be flexibility and ways of applying the protocol...which reduce (trade) friction. I hope this is only a period of adjustment that we are seeing, and not a broader will to provoke the EU." Neither side should play with peace in Northern Ireland, Beaune said.

"It couldn't come to mind that British dignity and honour would allow it to go back on principles that it voted for," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters. "It would be stupefying and I can't believe that the statements we've heard here or there commit the highest British authorities." Preserving the delicate peace without allowing the United Kingdom a back door into the EU's single market via the Irish border was one of the most difficult issues of nearly four years of tortuous talks on the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he hoped there would be progress as soon as possible. "I hope we will be able to find a way through the committees that have been set up to do that to resolve the outstanding issues of the protocol that can avoid unilateral action by the British government which would be a disaster," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021