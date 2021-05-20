Khattar, Hooda condole demise of former governor Jagannath Pahadia

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Leader of Opposition in the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday condoled the demise of former state governor Jagannath Pahadia.

Pahadia, a veteran Congress leader, died late on Wednesday at a Gurgaon hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 89.

Advertisement

In a condolence message issued here, the chief minister said Pahadia was associated with politics for a long time.

Later, he also served as governor of Haryana. He also contributed significantly to social empowerment of people, he said.

Hooda, during whose second term as the Haryana chief minister (2009-14) Pahadia was the governor of the state, said he was deeply saddened at his demise.

Khattar and Hooda expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Pahadia was also the chief minister of Rajasthan from June 6, 1980 to July 14, 1981. He served as the governor of Bihar from March 3, 1989 to February 2, 1990 and the governor of Haryana from July 27, 2009 to July 2014.

He was also the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1988-89.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)