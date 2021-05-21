Blinken confirms the U.S. does not want to buy Greenland after Trump proposal
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed that the United States does not seek to buy Greenland, after former President Donald Trump had proposed buying the island, sparking diplomatic fallout.
Sitting beside Greenland's premier, Mute Egede, Foreign Minister Pele Broberg and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod during a visit to Greenland, Blinken confirmed to a reporter it was "correct" that the United States does not seek to buy the country.
