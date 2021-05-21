Biden hails ceasefire, vows U.S. will help Gaza with humanitarian aid
Reuters | Washington DC
President Joe Biden hailed a ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas fighters on Thursday and said the United States would help Gaza with humanitarian relief aid.
Biden, in brief remarks at the White House, also said the United States would replenish Israel's Iron Dome missile-defense system that helped repel Hamas rockets.
