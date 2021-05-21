UK's Raab welcomes news of ceasefire in Israel and Gaza

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said he welcomed news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a truce proposed by Egypt.

"All sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life," Raab said in a tweet.

