Egypt's Sisi thanks Biden for role in making ceasefire in Gaza succeed
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in a tweet early on Friday thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his role in making the Egyptian initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza succeed. Sisi said he and President Biden both saw the urgency of managing the conflict between all parties with diplomacy.
Egyptian efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians went into effect early on Friday.
