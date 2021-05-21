President condoles demise of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, saying it marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation.Chipko movement pioneer Bahuguna died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Uttarakhands Rishikesh on Friday after battling COVID-19 for several days.
Chipko movement pioneer Bahuguna died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Friday after battling COVID-19 for several days. He was 94.
“The demise of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna marks the end of a glorious chapter in the field of conservation. A 'Padma Vibhushan' awardee, he was a Gandhian to the core. A legend in his own right, he made conservation a people's movement. My condolences to his family and admirers,” Kovind tweeted.
