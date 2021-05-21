Vice President condoles demise of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the demise of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, saying his efforts to preserve the ecosystem will always be remembered.

Chipko movement pioneer Bahuguna died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Friday after battling COVID-19 for several days. He was 94.

''Pained to know that Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna ji has passed away. As a prominent environmentalist and a leader of the Chipko movement, his untiring efforts for the preservation of the Himalayan ecosystem earned him global recognition and will long be remembered,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Bahuguna's efforts have spawned a generation of environmentalists and will inspire many more to come, the vice president in another tweet.

''Our tribute to him is to strive and live by his idea- 'ecology is our permanent economy'. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti,'' he added.

