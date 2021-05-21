Left Menu

Hemaram Chaudhary’s resignation a matter of concern: Pilot

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said senior legislator Hemaram Chaudharys resignation is a matter of concern. Though the speaker has not yet decided on his resignation, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra had said it was a partys family matter and would be resolved soon.

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said senior legislator Hemaram Chaudhary’s resignation is a matter of concern. ''Chaudhary is the senior-most MLA of the House. He has been a major contributor to Rajasthan and Congress politics. There is hardly any other example matching his simplicity, honesty and humility in the Congress. His resignation is a matter of great concern,'' Pilot told reporters here. Pilot had reached the party office on Friday to pay tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. The sixth time MLA from Gudhamalani assembly seat of Barmer, Hemaram Chaudhary had sent his resignation to the state assembly speaker on Tuesday. Though the speaker has not yet decided on his resignation, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra had said it was a party's ''family matter'' and would be resolved soon. Chaudhary was the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan assembly and also a former revenue minister. Chaudhary had supported Pilot camp with other legislators who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leadership last year.

