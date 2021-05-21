Maha DyCM bats for central aid to other cyclone-hit states on the lines of Gujarat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore package for Gujarat after it was hit by cyclone Tauktae, it would have been appropriate if similar assistance was given to other states affected by it. Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, ''Although the cyclone turned towards Gujarat, parts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and districts in Konkan were also impacted by it, and instructions to district collectors and guardian ministers were immediately given for assessment of losses.'' He claimed that as per the initial programme, the PM was supposed to come to Maharashtra and go to Gujarat after visiting Mumbai. But the programme was cancelled at the last moment and he directly went to Gujarat, where he instantly announced a Rs 1,000 crore package after assessing the situation, Pawar added.

''In my opinion, the way Gujarat is India's part, Maharashtra is also a part of the country. Due to the cyclone, states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and then Gujarat were also affected,'' he said.

''The way, Rs 1,000 crore package was announced for Gujarat, it would have been appropriate if the assistance was announced for other states, which were also hit by the cyclone. The people of these states would have felt that the head of the country is paying attention to them as well,'' the NCP leader said.

Pawar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on a tour of Konkan region to assess the losses incurred due to the cyclone and he will take a call about what needs to be done after his assessment.

''As compared to the last cyclone (Nisarga), the intensity of the Tauktae was less, but it has caused losses. The cabinet has taken a decision regarding the losses and the CM told the cabinet that after he goes and assesses the situation in the affected district, the decision about what extra can be given will be taken,'' he said.

