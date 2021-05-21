Left Menu

Maha DyCM bats for central aid to other cyclone-hit states on the lines of Gujarat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore package for Gujarat after it was hit by cyclone Tauktae, it would have been appropriate if similar assistance was given to other states affected by it.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:23 IST
Maha DyCM bats for central aid to other cyclone-hit states on the lines of Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore package for Gujarat after it was hit by cyclone Tauktae, it would have been appropriate if similar assistance was given to other states affected by it. Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, ''Although the cyclone turned towards Gujarat, parts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and districts in Konkan were also impacted by it, and instructions to district collectors and guardian ministers were immediately given for assessment of losses.'' He claimed that as per the initial programme, the PM was supposed to come to Maharashtra and go to Gujarat after visiting Mumbai. But the programme was cancelled at the last moment and he directly went to Gujarat, where he instantly announced a Rs 1,000 crore package after assessing the situation, Pawar added.

''In my opinion, the way Gujarat is India's part, Maharashtra is also a part of the country. Due to the cyclone, states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and then Gujarat were also affected,'' he said.

''The way, Rs 1,000 crore package was announced for Gujarat, it would have been appropriate if the assistance was announced for other states, which were also hit by the cyclone. The people of these states would have felt that the head of the country is paying attention to them as well,'' the NCP leader said.

Pawar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on a tour of Konkan region to assess the losses incurred due to the cyclone and he will take a call about what needs to be done after his assessment.

''As compared to the last cyclone (Nisarga), the intensity of the Tauktae was less, but it has caused losses. The cabinet has taken a decision regarding the losses and the CM told the cabinet that after he goes and assesses the situation in the affected district, the decision about what extra can be given will be taken,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021