Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

PTI FGN22 CHINA-TIBET-WHITEPAPER Dalai Lamas successor has to be approved by Chinese govt Chinas white paper on Tibet Beijing China on Friday said that any successor to the present Dalai Lama should be approved by it, ruling out recognition to any heir nominated by him or by his followers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:07 IST
FGN24 ISRAEL-PALESTINE-3RDLD CEASEFIRE Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire to end days of deadly fighting Jerusalem: Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing to an end 11 days of bombardment, the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War, that has left over 240 people dead and threatened to destabilise the volatile region. PTI FGN22 CHINA-TIBET-WHITEPAPER Dalai Lama's successor has to be approved by Chinese govt: China's white paper on Tibet Beijing: China on Friday said that any successor to the present Dalai Lama should be approved by it, ruling out recognition to any heir nominated by him or by his followers. By K J M Varma FGN38 NEPAL-LD POLITICS Nepal's Opposition alliance to stake claim to form govt under Deuba's leadership Kathmandu: Nepal’s Opposition parties reached the official residence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday to stake a claim for the formation of a new government after embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli expressed unwillingness to undergo another floor test to prove his government's majority in the House of Representatives.

