Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:12 IST
UK's Johnson: I am concerned by report on BBC's Diana interview
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was concerned by revelations around how a bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana was secured by the BBC. "I am obviously concerned by the findings of Lord Dyson's report," Johnson told broadcasters on Friday.

"I can only imagine the feelings of the, the Royal Family and I hope very much that the BBC will be taking every possible step to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again." An inquiry headed by former senior judge John Dyson concluded journalist Martin Bashir had used deceit and fake bank statements to secure the interview, and found the BBC had been "woefully ineffective" in investigating his actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

