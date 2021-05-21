Bahuguna cremated At Poornanand Ghaat

Renowned environmentalist Sunder Lal Bahuguna who died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday was cremated with full state honors at the Poornanand Ghaat on the banks of the Ganga here.

His body was brought to the ghat wrapped in the national flag and was given a guard of honor by the Uttarakhand police.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava and SSP Yogendra Rawat laid wreaths on his body to pay their last respect to the environmentalist known for his pioneering role in the Chipko movement of the 1970s.

The funeral pyre was lit by his son Rajiv Nayan Bahuguna in the presence of his wife Vimla, daughter Madhu and other relatives.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggrawal and Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai were also present.

