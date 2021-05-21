IYC gives financial aid to kids orphaned by COVID pandemic on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

The Indian Youth Congress on Friday distributed ration kits to the needy, organised blood donation camps and provided financial assistance to children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV paid tributes to the former prime minister and said he was the architect of modern India who worked towards making the country strong and self-reliant.

In a statement, Srinivas BV said that poor and helpless people are very much disturbed due to lockdown across parts of India, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all sections of the society ruthlessly, therefore as per Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's instructions and keeping in mind the ideals of Rajiv Gandhi and his service to the mankind, the Youth Congress has organised such programmes across the country.

''Since the last lockdown till now, Youth Congress workers have been working day and night to provide food, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, and other necessary things to the people in Delhi and elsewhere,'' he said.

He said that the country is still taking advantage of the foresight of the former prime minister. The design of the vaccination process in the country is based on previous vaccination processes.

