Many lives could have been saved had PM, UP CM not focused on 'fake' praise: Akhilesh

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said lives of people could have been saved had both focused on arranging essentials for COVID patients instead of indulging in each others fake praise.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:58 IST
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said lives of people could have been saved had both focused on arranging essentials for COVID patients instead of indulging in each other’s “fake” praise. According to a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the PM of awarding a “appreciation medal” to himself through the ''jahan bimar, waha upchar'' slogan, which he had given at a video conference with doctors on Friday.

''People of the state and the country are facing hardships due to the exchange of praises between heads of the country and the state. Had the time spent on fake praises been spent on arranging vaccine, beds and oxygen, lives of many people could have been saved. Condemnable!,” Akhilesh said in a Hindi tweet. ''The CM is bound to nod in favour (of whatever PM says). Even after ruining health services from district to villages, the exchange of praises is going on. This is a per pre-planned tactic of the BJP to create confusion among people and hide deaths taking place without treatment,'' he alleged. If the CM is to be believed, coronavirus spread and black fungus are being controlled in the state, Akhilesh said, pointing out that even the Union Health Ministry has “accepted” that UP is far behind in COVID vaccination when compared with Maharashtra and Rajasthan. He alleged that the BJP has made a “mockery” of the vaccination drive due to non-availability of vaccines. Akhilesh said the government should consider suggestions of opposition parties and adopt a positive attitude towards them. Due to the policy of hiding lies, lives of many in the state are in danger, he added.

