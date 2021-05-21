Maha CM making political comments over cyclone, says Fadnavis

Left Menu

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was making political comments while touring areas of the state hit by cyclone Tauktae and advised the latter that this is not the time to indulge in politics.Speaking to reporters in Sindhudurg, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said the Thackeray government was making hollow promises on relief as people affected by cyclone Nisarga last year were yet to get compensation.I am surprised the chief minister is making political comments during his visit to cyclone affected areas of Konkan.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was making ''political comments'' while touring areas of the state hit by cyclone Tauktae and advised the latter that ''this is not the time to indulge in politics''.

Speaking to reporters in Sindhudurg, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said the Thackeray government was making hollow promises on relief as people affected by cyclone Nisarga last year were yet to get compensation.

''I am surprised the chief minister is making political comments during his visit to cyclone affected areas of Konkan. His tour was of merely three hours and this is not the time to indulge in politics. People affected due to Nisarga cyclone last year are yet to receive financial assistance. This government is making hollow promises instead of taking firm steps,'' the former CM said.

Fadnavis pulled up the state government for not deploying the NDRF in Devgad in Sindhudurg district, adding it would have saved lives and property as the specialized agency would have moved people to safety in a timely, organized manner.

''There was warning of cyclone but no preemptive measures were taken. The state government must now monitor the damage assessment underway to ensure it is comprehensive,'' Fadnavis said.

