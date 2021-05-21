Left Menu

PM Modi presiding over unprecedented human extermination: Yechury

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19, the CPIM on Friday accused him of presiding over unprecedented human extermination and demanded that the government begin a free universal mass inoculation drive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19, the CPI(M) on Friday accused him of ''presiding over unprecedented human extermination'' and demanded that the government begin a free universal mass inoculation drive.

''Criminal. Vaccinations drop by a whopping 67% in 6 weeks! What is PM Modi up to? Presiding over unprecedented human extermination. Begin a free universal mass vaccination drive NOW,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

In another tweet, the CPI(M) leader put forth several demands related to the pandemic.

Quoting a tweet on PM Modi choking with emotion while thanking doctors, frontline workers during a video conference with them, Yechury said, ''Now save lives: Free universal mass vaccination drive; Compensate each family that lost their beloved to Covid; Direct cash transfers & free food grains to all in need; Stop Central Vista; Release PMCares fund; Spend budgeted Rs 35K for vaccines.'' The CPI(M) has been asking the government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people's lives.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that ''PM Modi is abdicating all responsibility for this health holocaust he created. Passing the buck on to state governments to procure vaccines. Money in his private trust fund & central resources are to further his personal & political agenda at the cost of people's lives.'' PTI ASG SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

