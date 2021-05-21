Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Few plea bargains in U.S. Capitol riot cases as prosecutors stand firm

Nearly four months after the U.S. Capitol attack, just one of more than 440 people charged has pleaded guilty, a sign of tough conditions set by prosecutors for plea deals and resistance by defense lawyers to their demands. This reflects the high stakes of cases stemming from the worst violence at the Capitol in modern history, which left five people dead.

U.S. Senate panel approves key Biden judicial pick Jackson

A federal judge seen as a possible future U.S. Supreme Court pick by President Joe Biden cleared a key hurdle on Thursday in her nomination to an influential appellate court, winning approval in a Senate committee despite Republican opposition. The Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Washington-based U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on a 13-9 vote. All those in opposition were Republicans, with two - Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn - voting with Democrats to approve the nomination.

Try, try again: For some Central Americans, U.S. policy opens revolving door

After six attempts to enter the United States from Mexico over two and a half months, 35-year-old Guatemalan migrant Nicolas was facing the prospect of failure and going back home to thousands of dollars of debt. Then on his seventh shot – squeezing himself into a wedge on a cargo train for a harrowing seven-hour ride to Texas – he made it.

Biden, saying 'silence is complicity,' signs COVID hate crimes bill into law

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that overwhelmingly passed Congress in a rare show of bipartisanship following a spate of high-profile attacks on Asian Americans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Silence is complicity and we cannot be complicit. We have to speak out. We have to act," Biden told lawmakers. "That's what you've done. And I can't thank you enough. I'm proud today."

McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

Democratic fundraising arm outraised Republican peer by $2.4 million in April

The fundraising arm of the U.S. Democratic Party raised $15.6 million in April, topping the $13.2 million raised by its Republican counterpart, Federal Election Commission filings https://bit.ly/3bHlbmj showed on Thursday. However, the Republican National Committee had $90 million cash on hand going into May, still significantly more than the Democratic National Committee's $56.4 million.

New U.S. airline Breeze Airways makes pitch to smaller cities

Start-up low-cost U.S. airline Breeze Airways on Friday said it would begin service next week, focusing on flights between smaller U.S. cities that don't have direct service from larger carriers. The airline is founded by David Neeleman, his fifth commercial airline start-up including JetBlue and Canada's WestJet.

House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead.

U.S. defended Amazon after article showed company bypassed Indian law

U.S. officials rushed to defend Amazon's business practices in India after Reuters reported in February that the company had favored certain sellers on its website and bypassed local law that requires foreign e-commerce companies to treat all vendors equally, documents obtained by the news agency show.

Emails obtained through the U.S. Freedom of Information Act from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) showed that U.S. officials prepared a note for John Kerry, a top envoy of President Joe Biden, about the Feb. 17 Reuters report. The note, contained in an email dated Feb. 18, said that India's antitrust watchdog had reviewed many such allegations against U.S. e-commerce companies and found nothing wrong.

Heavy rain may bring more floods to Louisiana, Texas; 5 dead

Heavy rain across the eastern Texas and western Louisiana Gulf Coasts may bring more flooding on Friday, the National Weather Service said, with rainfall-related deaths rising to five in Louisiana. Of the five deaths, four involved people driving into high water, Lousiana Governor John Bel Edwards said, according to NBC News.

