Left Menu

Separatist Aragones elected head of government in Spain's Catalonia region

Aragones, who won 74 votes in the 135-seat regional assembly, has promised a progressive agenda on social issues but his main political challenge will be to bridge the divisions among separatist parties. His Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya party and the centre-right Junts on Wednesday agreed to renew their coalition, ending a long stalemate after an inconclusive regional election in February.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:35 IST
Separatist Aragones elected head of government in Spain's Catalonia region

Left-wing separatist Pere Aragones was elected as head of Catalonia's regional government on Friday after promising to pursue a strategy of dialogue to win independence from Spain.

A repeat of the northeast region's chaotic unilateral secession bid of 2017 now appears unlikely, at least in the short term. Aragones, who won 74 votes in the 135-seat regional assembly, has promised a progressive agenda on social issues but his main political challenge will be to bridge the divisions among separatist parties.

His Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya party and the centre-right Junts on Wednesday agreed to renew their coalition, ending a long stalemate after an inconclusive regional election in February. During the two-day plenary session that followed, Aragones, 38, urged the Spanish government to allow a binding legal referendum, citing the example of Scotland's 2014 vote on independence and its recent push to be granted a new one.

Aragones said he was "obsessed" with overcoming the current political stalemate on the issue by resuming dialogue with the central government. Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who opposes secession, opened talks on Catalonia's political conflict last year in exchange for Ezquerra's support in the national parliament, where its enabled Sanchez's confirmation as premier in early 2020.

Talks between Madrid and Catalonia are expected to resume shortly. The two coalition parties have ruled Catalonia since 2016, but previously Junts held the presidency for most of the period.

Esquerra and Junts finished second and third in February's vote, narrowly won by the Socialist Party, which opposes independence and failed to gain a majority in local parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021