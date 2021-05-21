Left Menu

Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Krishna no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 18:53 IST
Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Krishna no more
  • Country:
  • India

Former Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Krishna, popularly known as K R Pete Krishna, died at his Mysuru residence on Friday, sources close to him said.

Krishna (80), suffering from cancer, had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

He is survived by wife and a daughter.

The last rites are likely to be performed at his native village Kottamaranahalli in K R Pete taluk of Mandya district on Saturday, sources said.

Krishna had served as Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister in S R Bommai cabinet and had represented K R Pete Assembly constituency thrice in 1985, 1994 and 2004 from Janata Party, Janata Dal and JD(S).

He had represented the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 1996 and served as the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from 2004-08.

Krishna was known as a simple and gentleman-politician.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa remembered Krishna's popularity among the people starting from his political career as a member of K R Pete Taluk Board, and the way he upheld the parliamentary values as a Speaker.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, expressing grief, said he is deeply pained by Krishna's death.

Several Ministers of the State cabinet, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, State Congress chief D K Shivakumar have also expressed condolences, while Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah travelled to Mysuru to pay his last respects.

PTI KSU NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021