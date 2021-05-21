Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal gives Rs 1 cr aid to family of teacher who died of COVID

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to family of Nitin Tanwar, a teacher in a Delhi government school who died of COVID-19 in December last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:20 IST
Arvind Kejriwal gives Rs 1 cr aid to family of teacher who died of COVID
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to family of Nitin Tanwar, a teacher in a Delhi government school who died of COVID-19 in December last year. Tanwar passed away after getting infected while on COVID duty. Tanwar performed various non-teaching duties during the pandemic including ration distribution.

''Tanwar was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He was posted on various duties during the corona crisis, he was initially posted at the ration distribution centre, and later on many such duties. He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID duty last year,'' Kejriwal said.

It is because of people like him that Delhi can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic because these people are fighting a tough battle against the virus, he said. ''While we cannot fill the loss, we have provided his family with the monetary support of Rs 1 crore. We will also provide his wife with a job in a Delhi government school and stand beside them to provide any assistance they need in the future,'' the chief minister said.

Tanwar, who was posted as a primary teacher at MC Primary School in Naraina, was admitted to the RML Hospital after being infected with coronavirus, where he died on December 14 last year. Tanwar is survived by his parents, wife, daughter, brother and sister-in-law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021