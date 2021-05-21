Assam CM, others take oath as MLAs

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, former Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and jailed anti-CAA leader Akhil Gogoi were among those who took oath on Friday as MLAs of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony of all the elected members of the 126-MLA House was conducted by the pro-tem Speaker and eight-time legislator Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Advertisement

Sarma, Sonowal, Saikia, Gogoi and most of the other MLAs took oath in Assamese, while many took the pledge in Bangla. A few members also swore in Bodo, Sanskrit, English and Nepali languages.

Gogoi and CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, however, did not swear in the name of God, but honesty and sincerity.

The first session, which will continue for three days, was convened to administer oath to the MLAs.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi will deliver his speech to the newly elected legislators on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)