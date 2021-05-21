Left Menu

Punjab Cong infighting: Watching developments, will take call on it, says Venugopal

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the issue is an organisational matter and the party high command is aware of the developments. Of course, internally, we are watching the situation in Punjab and definitely the party high command will take a call on that, he told reporters when asked on the open sparring between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:48 IST
Amid continued infighting in its Punjab unit, the Congress on Friday said it is watching the developments in the state and will take a call on the situation. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the issue is an organisational matter and the party high command is aware of the developments. ''This is strictly an organisational issue. Of course, internally, we are watching the situation in Punjab and definitely the party high command will take a call on that,'' he told reporters when asked on the open sparring between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. The AICC general secretary said he will not like to add anything further. ''We are watching the developments, we will take a call on that definitely,'' he said. On whether a committee has been constituted to sort out differences between the warring factions in Punjab, he said, ''I am not aware of that.'' Amarinder and Sidhu have publicly sparred over the sacrilege issue after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed a probe report into the Kotkapura firing incident, which had taken place in Punjab’s Faridkot in 2015 when people were protesting the desecration of a religious text. There has been infighting within the Punjab unit of the Congress with Sidhu taking up issues with the chief minister on one side and party’s Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh alleging that he was threatened by a close aide of Amamrinder Singh.

Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo, have also been critical of the chief minister and have raised questions on several decisions and issues of governance in the state.

