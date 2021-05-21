Biden "restoring the soul" of America -South Korean president
- Country:
- United States
South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington.
"My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world's most successful vaccine deployment and fastest economic recovery and blazing a trail for inclusiveness and unity by restoring the soul of America,” Moon said during an appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Moon's words echoed those used by Democrat Biden, who described the 2020 presidential campaign against Republican incumbent Donald Trump as a battle for the soul of the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Moon
- Biden
- Moon Jae-in
- U.S.
- South Korean
- America
- Democrat
- Kamala Harris
- Donald Trump
- Republican
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. targets Central America officials for possible sanctions over corruption -envoy
US reissues travel advisory urges Americans not to travel to India
Hyundai Motor to recall 390,000 units including Santa Fe in North America; "Possibility of engine fire"
Indian-American doctors’ group in talks with Canada to send 5,000 unused ventilators to India
Indian-American non-profit body raises USD 7 million for India COVID crisis