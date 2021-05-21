Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:06 IST
Biden "restoring the soul" of America -South Korean president
South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington.

"My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world's most successful vaccine deployment and fastest economic recovery and blazing a trail for inclusiveness and unity by restoring the soul of America,” Moon said during an appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moon's words echoed those used by Democrat Biden, who described the 2020 presidential campaign against Republican incumbent Donald Trump as a battle for the soul of the nation.

