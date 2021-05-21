Left Menu

Myanmar junta seeks to prolong rule with Suu Kyi party ban - unity govt

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:11 IST
Myanmar's military junta is seeking to prolong its rule by banning Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, an official in the shadow government said on Friday, responding to media reports that the party would be dissolved for alleged vote fraud.

"The announcement that the junta's obedient electoral commission is banning the National League for Democracy is a blatantly undemocratic attempt to prolong military rule in defiance of the people," Dr Sasa, spokesman and minister in the National Unity Government, said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The junta has promised to hold new elections within two years.

