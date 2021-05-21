PM Modi turning emotional shows his pain at people losing loved ones to COVID: Vardhan

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning emotional on Friday while remembering people who lost their lives to COVID-19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said this shows how pained he is at people losing their loved ones in the pandemic.

In a tweet, Vardhan said Modi who takes tough decisions and has strong willpower is very emotional in a few aspects.

''The way he turned emotional while remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19 as he spoke to doctors, shows that how much pain he carries in his heart for this loss of loved ones,'' he said.

Modi is a leader who has not only developed political relationship with the masses but also established emotional connect with them, Vardhan claimed.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also noted that the prime minister turned emotional at the pain of many families for losing their members.

Speaking to healthcare professionals and other frontline workers in his Varanasi constituency through a virtual programme, Modi choked with emotions briefly as he noted that the virus has snatched so many of our near ones.

