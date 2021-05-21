Left Menu

Maha govt not doing enough for cyclone-affected: BJP's Darekar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 20:47 IST
The Maharashtra government was busy pointing fingers at the Centre after several districts in the state were affected by cyclone Tauktae rather than providing relief to people at the earliest, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said on Friday.

The leader of opposition in the legislative council said the Uddhav Thackeray government ''has time to criticize the Centre but not to address the woes of cyclone-affected people''.

He said the Shiv Sena routinely claims it has a huge support base in the coastal areas of the state but, despite this, it was not doing enough to help people there in this time of distress.

Darekar said senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and he had been touring cyclone-affected areas from Raigad to south Sindhudurg over the past three days.

''Chief Minister Thackeray's three-hour tour of Sindhudurg is a face-saving exercise. How can he in just three hours understand the havoc caused by the cyclone,'' Darekar said.

